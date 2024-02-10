Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $143.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

