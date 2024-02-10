Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

