3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MMM opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $115.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
