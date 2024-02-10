Band Protocol Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003966 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $260.04 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 143,248,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,848,017 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars.

