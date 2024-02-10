Kava (KAVA) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Kava has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $785.44 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00081424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00021060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

