Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.54 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.81 billion and approximately $104.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00026885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00081424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00021060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,183,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,855,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

