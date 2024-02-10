Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,556 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $43,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $266.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

