Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 119,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $42,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

