Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 67.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 37,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

FI stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

