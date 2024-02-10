Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 136,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

