Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.63 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $40,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

