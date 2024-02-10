Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 32,306 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.