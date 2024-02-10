Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45.68 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $45,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $435.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $448.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

