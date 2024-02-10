Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $40,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

