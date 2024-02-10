Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $76.17 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.69% of Veracyte worth $76,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,196,000 after acquiring an additional 273,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,278,000 after purchasing an additional 502,330 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.57 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

