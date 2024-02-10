Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $42,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

