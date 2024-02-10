Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 441,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,977 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.11.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Super Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
