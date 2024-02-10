Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53. 51,341,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 112,977,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

