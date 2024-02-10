The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,074.00

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,070.35 ($13.42), with a volume of 620740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($13.31).

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108,000.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 985.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

