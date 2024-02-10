Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 1,421,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,608,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,092,726 shares of company stock valued at $67,279,703 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

