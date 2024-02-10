Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,098,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,611 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.