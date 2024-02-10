Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,098,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,611 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

