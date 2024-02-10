Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 741,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 556,663 shares.The stock last traded at $72.99 and had previously closed at $72.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after purchasing an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

