ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Down 4.7%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.72 and last traded at $119.87. Approximately 188,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 328,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

