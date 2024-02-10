Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 879,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,138,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.