Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.49. 2,896,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,848,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 773.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,632 shares of company stock worth $944,301. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

