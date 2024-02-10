SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 49,406 shares.The stock last traded at $34.26 and had previously closed at $34.55.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

