JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 8.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 1,304,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 802,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

