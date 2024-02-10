Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion. Maximus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.500 EPS.

Maximus stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

