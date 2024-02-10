AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.97 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $153.10.
About AstraZeneca
