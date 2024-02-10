AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.97 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

