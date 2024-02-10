FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
Shares of FF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
