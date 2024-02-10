inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Hits $114.72 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $114.72 million and approximately $208,201.41 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

