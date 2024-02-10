Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $101.60 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Orchid has a market cap of $101.60 million and $3.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.96 or 0.99923470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010237 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00183001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10460613 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,668,309.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

