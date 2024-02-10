Columbia Banking System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

