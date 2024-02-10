Krispy Kreme, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.3 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

