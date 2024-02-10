Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genie Energy news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $47,342.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $311,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $1,254,227. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 920,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 259.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

