First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

FBP stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

