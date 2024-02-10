Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Banc of California has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $13.24 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

