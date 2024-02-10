Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0781 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $611,377.23 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,274.11182 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0797096 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $699,448.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

