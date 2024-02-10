NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $221.96 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $221.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,376,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,765,100 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,377,547 with 1,033,765,100 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.10158323 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $222,594,105.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

