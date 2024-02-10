RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

RLI Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RLI opened at $140.97 on Friday. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RLI by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RLI by 15.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 66.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

