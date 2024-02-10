First National of Nebraska, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FINN opened at $12,100.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12,541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12,600.32. First National of Nebraska has a 52-week low of $12,007.00 and a 52-week high of $14,200.00.
