First National of Nebraska, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

First National of Nebraska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINN opened at $12,100.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12,541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12,600.32. First National of Nebraska has a 52-week low of $12,007.00 and a 52-week high of $14,200.00.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.