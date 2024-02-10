Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

UVE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

