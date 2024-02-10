AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,313,000 after purchasing an additional 476,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

