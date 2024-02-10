Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 928,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.2 %

SSYS stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

