Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $6,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.2 %

TDOC opened at $20.62 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,672 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

