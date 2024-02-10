MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MET opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

