Hedera (HBAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.59 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $65.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,274.11182 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07948333 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $66,686,904.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

