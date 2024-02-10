Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,800 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of iRobot worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.