Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 865 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.