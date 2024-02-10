Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

